Wendell “Tom” Bennett, 89, of Crab Point, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. His funeral service is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Marty Welch and Rev. Ricky Miller. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Wendell “Tom” was born in Tabor City, NC on April 16, 1932, to the late Clinton and Clydia Bennett.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julia May Bennett; his daughter, Sherrie Morton and husband Tom; sons, Chris Bennett and wife Ronda, and Craig Bennett and wife Melody. He had 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings: brother Calvin Bennett, and sisters Lorraine Harrelson Fowler, Lana Crockett, Diane Rec, Margaret Garman, and Clotel Bennett.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crab Point Freewill Baptist church or to your favorite charity in honor of Wendell “Tom” Bennett.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
