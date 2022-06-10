Karen M. Kenney, 67, of Newport, North Carolina, formerly of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, and Hockessin, Delaware, passed away June 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born on October 26, 1954, daughter of Dominic and the late Ellen (Poore) Rivas. Karen was predeceased by her loving husband of 25 years, John J. Kenney Jr.; brother, Dominic Rivas; and 2 sisters, Patricia Ann Coombes, and Linda Siuma.
She was the devoted mother of Amanda Kenney and husband Brian Nikolas Kenney of Greenville, NC; the stepmother of Carrie Kenney and partner Richard McGann of Newark, DE, and John J. Kenney III and wife Stephanie Kenney of Hockessin, DE. She was an incredible grandmother to Jameson Edward, Jacob Edison, Stella Rose, and Sophia Grace. She is also survived by her brother, James Rivas and partner Maria Elena Courtner; sister-in-law, Cynthia Rivas; brothers-in-law, Stefan Siuma and James Coombes; and a very special nephew, Michael Coombes. She is survived by 6 additional nieces and nephews.
Karen graduated from Chichester High School in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. Karen joined the Howard Johnson’s Corporation in which she worked in many roles for 12 years. She later went to work for Bank of America, in customer service. Karen was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church.
She was a very active parent in Amanda’s Color Guard competitions (the Florida Federation of Color Guards Circuit and Winter Guard International). One of Karen’s favorite interests was to vacation in Walt Disney World. She enjoyed the EPCOT Theme Park the most. Karen will be remembered for taking care of everyone around her.
She was a devoted wife and sister, caring for her husband and many of her siblings. She was an amazing friend to those who knew her. She was always giving a helping hand and put the needs of others in front of her own. She will also be remembered for her Italian cooking and the love she had for her dogs, Sadie, Cody, and Shelby, which she called her “fur babies.”
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the memory of Karen M. Kenney, to the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, https://cchsshelter.com/donate/
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
