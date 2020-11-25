Barry James Wallace, 64, of Newport, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His wish was to be cremated, and there will be a small service with family and close friends at a later date.
Barry was born in Durham and resided in Newport to be closer to his favorite place, “the ocean.” He was known for his kind heart, incredible laugh and always being the tannest on the beach.
He was survived by his only daughter, Francescka Eason and husband Al Eason; two brothers, Jeff and Steve Wallace; girlfriend of 17 years, Bertha Russell; and three beautiful granddaughters, Saylor Huffman, Navie Eason and Madison Wethington.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made Francescka Eason, 2852 Prestonwood Drive, Grimesland, NC 27837, or Bertha Russell, 168 Cannon Drive, Newport, NC 28570.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
