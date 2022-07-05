Agnes W. Wilson, 96 of Peletier, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret House in Newport.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
She was born on July 30, 1925, in Sullivan Co., NY, to Frederick and Ethel Wale, where she continued to live for many years. Agnes was active in the Women’s Guild of Community Church in High Falls, NY and was a longtime volunteer at the Stone Ridge Library in Stone Ridge, NY. She was an avid and accomplished golfer and following her move to Peletier in 1985 she joined the Star Hill Golf Course, where she could often be found there doing what she loved.
Agnes is survived by her children Craig Wilson (Donna) of New Baden, IL, and Susan Wilson of Beaufort, grandchildren Kirstie Hollis of Seminole, FL, Peter Rybak of Beaufort, Chuck Wheat of Springfield, IL, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Norman “Norm” Wilson, and granddaughter, Kelly Rybak.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of 3-HC Hospice and Carteret House for their love and care of Agnes.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by me. John 14:6
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested in Agnes’ name to Hope Mission 1410 Bridges St. Morehead City, NC 28557
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
