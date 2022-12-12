Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Glenda was born on December 15, 1933, in Straits, North Carolina, to the late Miles Willis and Ethel W. Willis. Many knew Glenda through her role as Assistant Vice President at First Citizens in downtown Morehead, where she helped countless families during her 40-year career. Known for her genuine love for people, she happily opened her home to friends and always enjoyed hosting special get-togethers. She was happiest when camping in the North Carolina Mountains, boating in Bogue Sound or sitting on the beach. Her faithfulness to the Lord was seen through her daily walk and through her involvement at Parkview Baptist Church where she was a member for over 50 years.
Glenda’s love for her family was evident to all. She was a loving wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughters, Joan Buttry and husband Kenny of Morehead City and Lisa E. Thomas of Burlington; grandchildren, Daniel W. Thomas and wife Monica, Katherine T. Jones and husband Brandon, Brittany B. Meacham and husband Alan, and Jonathan T. Buttry; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Jones and Lucy Thomas; and her sidekick, her dog, Rascal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Eaton.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
