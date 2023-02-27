David “Dave” Collins, 72, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Dave was born on January 23, 1951, in California. He is survived by his wife, Susan Collins; sons, Michael Collins and Mark Collins (Elizabeth), all of Newport; sisters, Janice Collins of Spotsylvania, VA, Kathryn Collins Lavin (Bruce) of Atlanta, GA, and Deborah Mogianesi of Rio Vista, CA; brother, Bud Collins of California; and granddaughter, Adalyn Nicole Collins.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.