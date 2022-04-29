A COVID-delayed funeral for Christy Crosswell Williams of Swansboro (Nov. 14, 1955-Jan. 12, 2022) will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at Swansboro United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Kevin Baker and Rachel Moser presiding. Visitation will follow. Read the obituary at jonesfh.org.

