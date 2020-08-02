Andrea Klitzka, 34; service Thursday

Andrea Kelly Klitzka, 34, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C. She has family in Carteret County.
Her graveside service is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road Rock Hill, with the Rev. Andy Simpson and the Rev. Bill Gresette officiating.
She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church and a volunteer at Mount Gallant Elementary School.
Survivors include her husband, Jeramie Klitzka; son, Dylan Klitzka; her parents, David Self and Deborah Hudson Self; brothers, Brian and Adam Self of Atlantic; and sister, Brandy Simpson.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Mount Gallant Elementary School PTA, 4664 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
