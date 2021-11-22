JACK RANDALL MCCRACKEN, Bogue
Jack Randall McCracken, 68, of Bogue, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 23rd, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Reverend Tim Nichols officiating. Burial will at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 24th, at Carolina Memorial Gardens, Creedmoor, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
RICHARD SHUTT, Newport
Richard Shutt, 74, of Newport, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
MELANIE POLLOCK, Newport
Melanie Pollock, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
