George Lewis “Mike” Deichmann III, passed away at his home, peacefully on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023.
He was born April 19, 1944, in Durham, NC. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Gretchen Deichmann; his step-father, Howard Speer; his sister, Betsy Deichmann Monroe; and his nephew, Guy Smith.
Mike is survived by his wife, Toni; his daughter, Gretchen Leonard, of Texas, and her husband, Fred; his grandchildren, Victoria Riggs of North Carolina and Marshall Leonard of Texas; his brother, Pete Deichmann, of New Bern, and his wife, Nancy; his sisters: Gretchen Lewis, of California, and her husband, Bill, and Susan Lake, of Raleigh; his step brother, Tom Speer of New York, and his wife, Pam; his step sister, Margaret Bank, of New York; his nephews: Charley Lewis, of New Bern, and his wife, Kate, Tripp Lewis, of Wilmington, and his wife, Maureen, and Tripp Deichmann, of Charlotte, and his wife, Caroline; his niece, Emily Steffens, of Nashville, and her husband, Andrew; his great-nieces and nephews: Betsy and Georgie Lewis, Emmeline and Virginia Steffens, Parker and Thomas Deichmann and Amanda, Molly and Grant Smith.
Mike attended Edwards Military Academy and North Carolina Wesleyan College before beginning his exceptionally adventurous career as an entrepreneur and local business owner. In his cherished town of New Bern and throughout Eastern North Carolina, Mike was well-known and respected as a strong, uncommon man that loved his business and his community. As an avid car enthusiast, Mike was passionate about his business, Trent Cadillac, Buick, GMC; where he followed his father's footsteps to become the youngest Cadillac dealer in the country. This passion would eventually lead Mike to develop a close relationship with Carroll Shelby, with whom he spent many years as a great friend and colleague in Las Vegas at Shelby American. His love of motorsports also translated to his affection for boats - a passion he developed through time spent with his father, Captain, navigating the waters of Eastern North Carolina.
Mike will be remembered for his consistent congruency to a philosophy which his father instilled in him at a young age while looking off the stern of their boat: "When you go through life, you will leave a wake just like the one behind this boat." This mentality was apparent to those who knew him through his unwavering positive attitude, constant determination to move forward, and altruistic generosity he extended to his community and those around him.
There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in New Bern, NC, at 11:00am on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The family would invite you to a celebration of life at New Bern Country Club from noon until 3:00pm.
He leaves behind loving family and friends, wonderful memories, and appreciation for the care given by the Cancer Center staff of New Bern and Craven County Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that expressions of sympathy be made to Craven County Hospice and First Presbyterian Church of New Bern.
Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
