Roger C. Dean, 76, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Roger was born July 16, 1944, to the late Curtis and Emma Dean in Bay Shore, N.Y. He honorably served U.S. Army, where he was an aircraft mechanic. He later started his own clamming business, which developed into his Seafood Wholesale and Retail Co. He and his wife moved to North Carolina six years ago and they enjoyed living on the Crystal Coast.
He is survived by his wife, Marion “Cookie” Dean of the home; daughters, Lori Knudsen and husband Michael of South Huntington, N.Y., and Wendy Fogarty and husband Rob of Center Moriches, N.Y.; sister, Jean Dejewski and husband Ronald of Connecticut; and grandchildren, Haley Fogarty, Tyler Fogarty, Amanda Knudsen, Oliva Knudsen and Lauren Knudsen.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
