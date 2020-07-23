Irwin Francis Lazarus, 85, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Irwin was born Aug. 18, 1934, in the Bronx, N.Y., to the late Lou and Rose Lazarus. He was a true American hero who served his country in the U.S. Navy, where he participated in the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He retired after 16 years of honorable service to his country. Following the military, he was employed by General Dynamics Electric in the boat division, where he worked as a grinder and pipe fitter. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 78 in Swansboro, where he enjoyed his fellow service members and veterans. Irwin was a talented man who was an excellent artist and wrote beautiful poetry.
He is survived by his daughter, Bea Laprade and husband Raymond of Hubert; sister, Marzi Lazarus of Bethel, N.Y.; grandchildren, Eric Laprade, Brian Laprade and Amanda Jones; and great-grandson, Austin Jones.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
