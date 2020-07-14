Paul "Bennie" Benjamin Norman Jr., 70, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no service.
He is survived by his sisters, Angel Norman of Perris, Calif., Emma Brooks of Morehead City and Paula Kay Stroup and husband John of Raleigh; and brothers, Edward Norman of Newport, John Norman of Newport and Ronnie Norman of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul B. Norman Sr.; his biological mother, Jane Nelms; the mother that raised him, Evelyn Norman; sister, Teresa Norman; and brother, William "Mickey" Norman.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
