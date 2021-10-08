Jane Nelson, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at The Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Jane is survived by her husband of 64+ years, Allen F. Nelson; her only sister, Mary Jo Quinn of Newport; as well as her children, Christie Daniel of Waldorf, MD, Stephen Nelson of Wilmington, DE, Dale Nelson of Salter Path, and Jonathan Nelson of Morehead City. She was greatly loved by her 10 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Allen Francis III, and Joseph Mark Nelson.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to JW.ORG or Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.