Shirley Duffie Lynn, 86, of Hampstead, formerly of Durham and Swansboro, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Woodbury Wellness Center in Hampstead.
Memorial services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bill Young officiating.
A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Hillary and Mattie Jackson Duffie. In the early 80’s, she served as the chaplain’s assistant for the Methodist Retirement Home in Durham. She then worked and retired from Duke Medical Center as a Medical Records Technician and following that, she worked as the Secretary of McMannen UMC for several years.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela B. Honeycutt of Sneads Ferry; sons, M.J. Paschall IV of Kensington, CA and James Hill Paschall of Fuquay Varina, NC; sister, Sharon Lakins of Dandridge, TN; brother, Tommy Rochelle of Burlington, NC; four grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Liza Barrett Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 759, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Internet condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org.
