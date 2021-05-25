Martha Ann Sleight Marshall, 82, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
There will be no service.
She was born May 24, 1939, to the late Howard and Alexandra Sleight in Greensboro. She married Larry Marshall Feb. 13, 1974, in Greensboro.
Standing more than 6 feet tall, Martha was a star basketball player at her high school in Greensboro. Martha was a lover of animals and loved listening to Elvis. Martha often spent her nights with her husband Larry at the former Crystal Coast Jamboree in Morehead City, listening to live music. Martha was the most loving mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Marshall; and four children, Terry Way, Tommy Way, Dawn Way and Jeffrey Marshall. Martha is also survived by her six grandchildren, Alex Way, Travis Marshall, Shawn Marshall, Taylor Way, Katie Way and Shelby Way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Sleight, Charles Sleight and Betty Sleight Kidd; as well as her friends and best neighbors, Paul and Marie Johnson. She is also preceded in death by Polly, her family parrot; and Sheba, her loving husky mix.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Carteret Health Care and Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
