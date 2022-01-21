Charlie “Tom” Thomas Holland, 71, of Peletier, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife, daughter and son with their spouses and his six grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held over Zoom on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Topic: Tom Holland Funeral
Time: Jan 30, 2022, 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87384582463
Meeting ID: 873 8458 2463
Passcode: 459354
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 873 8458 2463
Passcode: 459354
Following the funeral service, we will open Zoom up if anyone who would like to speak or tell a story about Tom Holland. If you would like to do this, please email adinanapier@yahoo.com and let her you would like to say a few words. This will keep everything organized.
Charlie, or Tom as known by most, was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on July 24, 1950, to the late Charlie Palmer and Polly Ann Holland. He grew up in the Peletier and Cape Carteret area where he enjoyed being close to the water. Following high school, he honorably served his country 6 ½ years in the United States Air Force. Later working in Civil Service at NADEP, Cherry Point, he worked on helicopters and airplanes before retiring as a supervisor.
Tom was known to be quite the outdoorsman. He loved to go on hiking adventures with his six grandkids. Riding across country on motorcycles was one of his and his wife’s favorite memories. He loved hunting with the Jones County Boys, especially on the Meadows Farm. There was not a day that didn’t want to be on the water, especially the White Oak River, fishing for those trout and flounder with his grandkids and friends!
Giving to those in need was one of Tom’s defining traits. His compassionate heart certainly blessed numerous lives and causes over the years. His vast knowledge on so many topics cannot go unnoticed and made him the special and interesting person he was.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene D. Holland of the home; Adina Napier and husband Mike of Cape Carteret; Jeff Holland and wife Sharon of Cape Carteret; and grandchildren, Tyler Holland, Brodi Napier, Mason Napier, KalliAnn Napier, Ava Holland, and Karsen Holland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Caton and brothers, Paul Hamilton and Henry Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of “Charlie “Tom” Thomas Holland” to the ALS Association – Lou Gehrig Disease: payment link is @ https://www.als.org/donate and the address to mail checks is The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 North Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601. We are asking for this because Tom battled with this awful disease for six years.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneral.home.net.
