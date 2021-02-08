Connie Forrest Sr., 77, of Newport, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home.
There will be no service.
Connie was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Morehead City to the late William and Letha Forrest. He retired, after 40 faithful years, from the North Carolina Port of Morehead City, where he loaded and unloaded ships as a longshoreman. Connie always enjoyed a good country music song and was known to strum his guitar to many a tune. Being on the water was always a happy place for Connie, whether he was boating, fishing or shrimping. Connie will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and fine brother-in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Forrest of the home; daughter, Lora Lee of Vanceboro; son, Connie Forrest Jr. and wife Andrea of Havelock; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Hidey.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Connie may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.