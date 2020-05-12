Sandra Cook Barts, 61, of Newport, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home.
Her services will be private.
Sandra was born in Winston-Salem to Joseph and Maggie Woodall. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s College in Raleigh.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Ray Barts Jr. of Newport; daughter, Maggie Frost and husband Matt of Newport; son, “Skip” Barts of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Addie and Price Frost of Newport.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.