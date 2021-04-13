James Lee Cowher, 80, of Swansboro, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Nancy Cowher of the home; daughters, Wendy Cowher of Horse Pasture, Va., Tracy Corns of Axton, Va., and Amy Noe of Bogue/Cape Carteret; sons, Tim Cowher of Bassett, Va., J.J. Cowher of Martinsville, Va., and Matt Cowher of Martinsburg, W.Va.; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Houser of Cincinnati, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.