Carolyn "Candy" Kimball Rogers, 78 of Beaufort NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Crystal Coast Hospice.
"Candy" as she was affectionately known by most was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The first child of four to Gates and Earlene Kimball. Candy was then raised with her siblings Clay, Jan and Holly in Charlotte NC. As a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School, she then attended UNC Woman's College in Greensboro and went on to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1965. She met and married her first and only husband Willian "Bill" Rogers also from Charlotte while attending UNC.
In the early 70's the couple decided to move their growing family of three to the beautiful Crystal Coast of Carteret County. for a new adventure. In 1977 they discovered the Old Clawson's Grocery Store and Bakery was being sold on the courthouse steps and quickly jumped at the opportunity to renovate into Clawson's Restaurant and Saloon that still thrives on the Beaufort waterfront to this day. She also was a partner in Home Port Realty for many years and worked at the NC Maritime Museum before retirement.
Candy lived in many areas of the county starting in Williston, then to Atlantic Beach, but her favorite place was her "Trails End" in Davis Shore by the ferry. She spent 20 years there and loved all the "salt of the earth" people there and the surrounding communities. Watching the sun set and rise across the Core Sound was a daily ritual and her connection to the Lord was being on the water. She was an avid supporter of wildlife and Coastal Conservation. Candy never met a stranger and always had a warm easy smile for everyone. She was genuine in her concern for mankind but particularly loved her dogs, Davis, Mandy, Flossie, Sadie, Dew, Dolly, Little Boy and Lucky.
Candy was loved by all who met her and never had a negative word about anyone. She was convinced that life is 10 % what happens to us and 90% of how we react to it, our attitude. She lived by five simple rules to be happy. "Free your heart from hatred, Free your mind from worries, live simply, give more and expect less."
Candy is survived by her son William Melvin Rogers and his wife Ann Yancy Rogers and Daughters Grayce and Claudia of Aiken SC, her son Joshua Daniel Rogers of Mount Pleasant SC, her daughter Ashley Rogers Anz and her husband Adrian Van Anz and their daughters, Sadie-Grace and Peyton of Los Angeles CA. Her Brother Clay Kimball and his wife Pat Kimball of Ocean Isle NC., her sister Jan Kimball Bolen and husband Bill Bolen of Chapel Hill NC, and her sister Holly Kimball Christian and husband Bob Christian of Chapel Hill NC.
There are also a lot of nieces and nephews and tons of friends and family. She deeply cherished all friendships but especially her "Steel Magnolias" Jackie, Daryl, Joanne, Carolyn, and Gail. Her most beloved was Elton Ellis of Merrimon, her partner of 30 years who never went to bed without a "goodnight sweetie" phone call.
There will be a small service at Grayden Paul Park on Friday, November 4th at 2 pm for those who want to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations or flowers to the wonderful people at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC as they truly made our mom's passing peaceful. We wholeheartedly thank them with love. THANK YOU ALL who were a part of her journey and God bless our dearly departed mother and friend, Sweet Candy.
