James Ingram Ledbetter, 94, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after months of failing health, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter.
A private service at Sharon Cemetery in Mt. Gilead will be scheduled at a later date.
Jim was born in Mt. Gilead to James Henry Ledbetter and wife Susie Ingram Ledbetter June 6, 1926. As a boy, he loved the outdoors and was the first Eagle Scout in Montgomery County. Upon high school graduation, Jim served in the U.S. Army during World War II overseas on the European front, specifically in the Rhineland, as a staff sergeant in the Battery B, 22nd Armored Field Artillery Battalion, receiving two Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, an Army Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
After the war, Jim became a life guard at Morrow Mountain State Park, where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Jane Vann from Badin, and they dated throughout college and married in 1952. Jim worked for the N.C. Forest Service, the Atlantic Coastland Railroad and Alcoa. He and Jane had three children, James Vann Ledbetter, John Ashley Ledbetter and Susan Jane Ledbetter Shouse, and as a family they enjoyed living in Badin, Evansville, Ind., and Pittsburgh, Pa.
Upon retiring from Alcoa in 1987, Jim and Jane were excited to settle in Beaufort in 1987 and thoroughly enjoyed all this wonderful small town had to offer and became devoted members to Ann Street United Methodist Church. The N.C. Maritime Museum and Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center was another favorite spot of Jim's due to his combined love of boating and woodworking. They made many true friends that spent special times at Jim and Jane's “boathouse,” located in Shell Landing. These friends rallied around Jim when his beloved Jane passed away in 1997.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan Ledbetter Shouse of Morehead City; his sister, Mary Ann King and husband Douglas Dorsey King of Greensboro; his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Shouse of Raleigh; his grandson, William Reid Shouse of Morehead City; and many loved nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Jim is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Jane Vann Ledbetter; and his sons, James Vann Ledbetter and John Ashley Ledbetter.
The family wishes to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Lin Schulze of Carteret Landing and to the nurses and staff of the Crystal Coast Hospice House for their unwavering compassion and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
