Charles “Charlie” Walter Pake, 61, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Emerald Isle Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Braswell officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The service will also be livestreamed at emeraldislebaptist.com or the Facebook page for Emerald Isle Baptist Church. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
Charlie was the owner and operator of Pake Enterprises & AAMCO of Jacksonville. He was a member of the Emerald Isle Baptist Church. He also was a 1981 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in biology. Charlie was an avid photographer, surfer, boater and world traveler. He loved his family and planned many adventures with them throughout the years. He never met a stranger and left everyone he met with a smile.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dorla Gurganus Pake of Emerald Isle; son, Chase Hilton Pake of Morehead City; daughter, Madison Kyle Pake of Emerald Isle; mother, Mary Lee Pake of Smyrna; and brother, Patrick Pake of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Charles Lester Pake Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to the ALS Foundation online at alsfoundation.org or Fishin’ For a Cure online at fishinforacure.com.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
