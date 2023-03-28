Elizabeth "Betsy" Clark Williams, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, and formerly of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1st at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Elizabeth, lovingly known to all as “Betsy”, was born on February 27, 1942, in Tarboro, North Carolina, to the late Rance and Josephine Clark. Following high school, she continued her education at UNC Pharmacy School where she graduated, with honors.
In 1964, Betsy married the love of her life, Rhoderick Williams, they were blessed with almost 60 years together. She cherished her role as a wife and was an excellent mother and grandmother. Betsy was an amazing tennis player who took her skills to the next level by becoming a coach. Successful in that role, Betsy’s team made it to the State Championship where they went on to win the Division 1 Championship.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Rhoderick T. Williams Jr., M.D.; children, T. Miles Williams of Raleigh and Georgia Ball and husband Jon of Apex; grandchildren, Jason Ball and Jenna Ball; sisters-in-law, Betty Clark of Lumberton, Betsy Clark of Goldsboro, and sisters of Rhoderick, Nan Gibson and Lu Leonard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh Clark and Buddy Clark.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.