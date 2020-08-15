Amber “Cindy” O. Meadows, 84, of Otway, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.
The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
Cindy loved the Lord and lived her life as an example for others. In her early years, she attended Cal Baptist Theology Seminary, where she built a strong foundation for her faith. She used that knowledge and wisdom over the many years of her life as an adult Sunday school teacher and taught into her 70s. She attended and faithfully served at First Baptist Church of Morehead City. where she was cherished by her church family.
Cindy loved her country and its military and was proud to serve with the American Red Cross in Korea. She was known as a “Donut Dollie,” which was a warm and affectionate term designed to show the soldiers' appreciation for the morale-building efforts of the American Red Cross. Again, her faithfulness and willingness to lend a helping hand was a testimony to her life achievements. She was a true patriot and would talk for hours on end about her experience in Korea. This led her to co-authoring a book about overseas life called, “Life In A Fish Bowl.”
In 1962 in Oakland, Calif., she met Frank Meadows, or “Pop” as he’s affectionately known. They married in 1963 and spent 57 amazing years together. They grew their family together, and Cindy loved each of them dearly. Cindy never met a stranger and was always thrilled to get a visit from her grandchildren and cherished each of them deeply.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Meadows of the home; daughter, Melissa Patterson and husband Greg of Newport; son, Jamie Meadows of Morehead City; grandchildren, Caitlin Schryver and husband Tyler, Alli Davis and husband Shelby, Austin Patterson, Tyler Patterson and Julia Patterson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Meadows; brother-in-law, Bob Meadows; niece, Lenore Meadows-Taylor; nephews, Dr. Steven Meadows and John Meadows; and her fury mischievous side kick, Sable.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Amber Oliphant; and son, Jody Meadows.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, or the Kennedy Children’s Home, 2557 Cedar Dell Lane, Kinston, NC 28504.
