James Bryant Smith Jr., 62, of Cape Carteret, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home.
His celebration of life service is at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at the corner of Main and Park Avenue on the Town Commons in Tarboro.
He is survived by wife, Jeanie Smith of the home; daughters, Alice Winfield Everette of Sugar Grove and Elizabeth Smith Owens of Tarboro; a granddaughter; and a mother-in-law.
He was preceded in death by father-in-law.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, 312 West Firetower Road, Peletier, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org
