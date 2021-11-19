Carl R. Stevenson, 74, of Salter Path, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home.
A Mass honoring Carl’s life is at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Monsignor John Wall presiding. Burial with military honors will follow at 4 p.m. in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery in Newton Grove.
Carl was born on Aug. 30, 1947, in Goldsboro, NC to TSgt (USMC Ret) Norman and Louise Stevenson.
He was a 1965 graduate of Goldsboro High School where he played football for the GHS Earthquakes. Following in his father’s footsteps, Carl enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. When he left the Marine Corps, he married Paula and eventually they formed a real estate company, Nautical East. Carl and Paula mentored youth across Eastern North Carolina as youth leaders for the Catholic Church. They also found their passions in racing sailboats, traveling to Disney World and Key West. Of all his accomplishments, his greatest achievement was fathering their only child, Brian.
He is survived by his son, Brian R. Stevenson and his fiancé Haley Cloyd of Charlotte; sisters and brothers-in-law, Drs. Jeff and Linda Budd of St. Paul, MN, Dale and Lois Stevenson of Mississippi, and Donna Stevenson of Goldsboro; his mother-in-law, Claire Baggett Walker of Mt. Olive; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marty and Ann Anderson Brogden of Goldsboro, and Elayne Kincade of Sleepy Creek, Mark Donathan Anderson of Wake Forest, Isaac Craig Anderson of Grantham, Clark and Pamela Anderson of Wake Forest, Tracy And Jill Anderson of Newport, NC, Reid and Brenda Anderson of Elm City; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He has joined his beloved wife, Paula Stevenson, in the Kingdom of Heaven. In addition to Paula, he was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Louise Stevenson; and brother-in-law, Geoi Anderson.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
