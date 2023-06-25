FILE -The Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center is shown in Jeffersonville, Ind., Saturday, July 2, 2022. Randy Lankford the owner of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, where 31 decomposing bodies and the cremains of 17 others were found pleaded guilty Friday, May 26, 2023 to more than 40 counts of felony theft. (Joseph Cooke/Courier Journal via AP, File)