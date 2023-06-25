funeral

Patricia B. Finch, Beaufort

Patricia B. Finch, of Beaufort, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The family will celebrate Patricia's life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

CATHY ANN COLE, Morehead City

Cathy Ann Cole, 65, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 8th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Richard Derreth.

LANA ARLENE ROSE, Havelock

Lana Arlene Rose, 71, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care, with her family by her side. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 30th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy and Brother Anthony Nelson.

