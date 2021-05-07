Janet Cecile Smukowski Nordskog, 77, of Atlantic, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Atlantic United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jack Colenda. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Janet was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Joseph and Theresa Smukowski. Janet and her family have lived in many places, from the Midwest to California and Canada, before they settled down and retired in Atlantic. This became their favorite spot, mainly due to the great friendships made in the Down East area.
She was always happy to help those in her community. Her strong faith and belief in God were evident to those who knew her. She enjoyed Bible studies and being a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church. Janet loved her crafts, quilting, making baskets, painting and ceramics. Sharing her creations with others was always a blessing to the receiver and even more so to Janet. She also enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook and baker. She was known to accumulate quite a few shells and sand dollars on their many fun boat trips to the inlet. Her grandchildren were her main focus and she cherished their visits and talking to them on the phone. She will be dearly missed by everyone she knew, especially the folks in Atlantic.
She is survived by loving husband of 57 years, Jerry Nordskog of the home; sons, Craig Allan Nordskog of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Brian Keith Nordskog of Winston-Salem and Devin Scott Nordskog and wife Sheila of Munster, Ontario; beloved grandchildren, Brittney Marie, Morgan Marie, Savannah Leigh, Amelia Grace, Thomas Andrew, Jacob Alden and Carter William; sister, Shirley Skarda and husband Jim of Sussex, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Serrano of Sun City, Calif.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Janet may be made to Atlantic United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.