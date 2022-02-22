Krista Leigh Brooks, 27, La Grange, NC. Our precious Krista passed away peacefully on the evening of Feb. 18, 2022, with her daddy by her side, after a short stay at Kitty Askins Hospice in Goldsboro.
Krista lived with her parents for the first 11 1/2 years of her life. With Chris being in the Navy, they moved around some. Krista lived in Beaufort NC, Norfolk VA, and Jacksonville FL. In 2001, we moved back to NC and lived in Garner for 4 1/2 years where Krista attended Creech Rd Elementary and The Tammy Lynn Center. In early 2006, Krista moved to RHA Howell Care Center in LaGrange. This is where she would spend the next 16 years. The care givers and staff at Howell became her family and loved her like their own. We are forever grateful for each and every person that supported Krista during this time. In 2010, Krista’s family participated in the Easter Seals Triangle Walk With Me fundraiser and were honored when asked that Krista represent the 2011 walk as an Ambassador.
In the early years Krista loved McDonald’s cheeseburgers, James Taylor’s Greatest Hits and her black lab Roxy that we adopted as a rescue for her 8th birthday. Her dessert of choice was always cheesecake!
Krista was special and touched the lives of so many over the years. We hope you always remember her beautiful smile and anytime you eat a McDonald’s cheeseburger or a slice of cheesecake, hear a James Taylor song or see a black lab named Roxy, you think of her!
Krista is survived by her parents, Chris and Farrah Brooks; siblings, Ethan and Emily all of Clayton; maternal grandparents, Lee and Kathie Crumbacker of Beaufort; paternal grandfather, Livingston Brooks of Harkers Island; paternal great grandmother, Dawn Garner of Beaufort; paternal great grandmother, Roberta Brooks of LaGrange. She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Leslie Morgan Brooks; grandmother, Debbie Brooks; uncle, Buddy Crumbacker and a cousin, Donovan Crumbacker.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the following. Easter Seals UCP, Kitty Askins Hospice, The Tammy Lynn Center or any charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Brooks family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
