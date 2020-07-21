Alaster Irvin Donnelly Jr., 41, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
He was born Oct. 12, 1978, in Stafford, Va., where he grew up and spent most of his adult life. Irvin, or “Red” as he was affectionately known, was a skilled tradesman who worked in many fields, including directional drilling, carpentry and auto mechanics. On July 31, 2007, he married the love of his life, Jennifer, on the Outer Banks. He enjoyed Giants football, fishing and spending time with his family. Irvin was known for his happy personality, his giving nature and the love he had for his wife and three children. He was a dedicated husband and father who will be very missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Donnelly of Beaufort; two sons, Joshua Michael Donnelly and Landen Lee Donnelly, both of Beaufort; daughter, Hannah Marie Donnelly of Beaufort; father, Alaster Irvin Donnelly Sr. of Ralphine, Va.; three sisters, Lisa Hagen of Culpeper, Va., and Teresa Pace and Carrie Donnelly, both of Stafford, Va.; nine nieces and nephews, Jason Morgan, Zachary Morgan, Dayton Donnelly, Schuyler Hagen, Remington Hagen, Hunter Hagen, Leo Stephens, Dylan Waite and Autumn Pace.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Nanalee Donnelly.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.