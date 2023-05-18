Rev. James Chadwick, Beaufort
Reverend James Garfield Chadwick, 83, passed on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born May 13, 1940. James was the son of the late Charles Hester Debrix and Viola Chadwick Debrix. Already gone on to glory, cousin, raised as brothers, Charles Curtis Chadwick. James was married to Virginia Carol Chadwick for fifty-eight years. To this union two children were born; Anthony and Tracie.
Jo Ann Simmons, West Jefferson
Jo Ann Simmons, 86, formerly of Carteret County, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Margate Health and Rehab Center in West Jefferson, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
FRANCES KROUSE MUNDEN, Morehead City
Frances Krouse Munden, 75, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Riverstone Assisted Living in New Bern. A graveside service for Ms. Frances will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
JULIA E. TOOMBS, Newport
Julia E. Toombs, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home. Julia was born on May 9, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Kenneth and Mary Kaiser. She spent her early years in the Albany, New York area where she was awarded the 1960 Miss Tulip Queen.
NORWOOD WHITE, Newport
Norwood White, 69, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at River Oak Assisted Living in Grifton, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
RUTH GRAY CLARK, Newport
Ruth Gray Clark, 78, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20th at Cannady Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. Chad Graham.
EVELYN JONES HILL, Newport
Evelyn Jones Hill, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pruitt Health Trent in New Bern. Evelyn was born on February 6, 1941, in Mount Olive, North Carolina, to the late Henry and Ruby Jones. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Parkview Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.