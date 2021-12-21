Kendra Murray, Beaufort
Kendra George Murray, of Beaufort, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021 Kendra George-Murray was well known and loved by her family, friends, and co-workers. A graduate of East Carteret High School and Carteret Community College she was an educator, having taught in Craven County at the Godette Headstart Center in Harlowe, NC. Kendra loved children and always gave her grandchildren, nephews, and goddaughter special attention.
Susan Ramsey, Newport
Susan Ramsey, 61, Newport, passed away on Monday December 21, 2021, at home. Service is incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral, Beaufort, NC.
JONICE PARKER ARNOLD, Newport
Jonice Parker Arnold, 78, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOYCE ANN GOLDEN PERRYMAN, Newport
Joyce Ann Golden Perryman, 68, of Broad Creek, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Broad Creek Church of God, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Broad Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Joyce was born on September 9, 1953 in Morehead City to Charles and Dorothy Golden.
BARBARA BRIDGER, Morehead City
Barbara Bridger, 85, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 237 N. Main St., Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
BOBBIE LOU DAVIS, Newport
Bobbie Lou "Bobo" Davis, 79, of Newport, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Shirley Ellis Williams, Havelock
Shirley Ellis Williams, 84, of Havelock died at her residence on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete. She is survived by her son, Faron Williams; daughters, Terry Smith, Sonya Williams; sisters, Yvonne Redwine, Vicky Ellis; three grandchildren; one great grandchild.
