Betty Deen Johnson, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home and Crematory officiated by Brother Anthony Nelson. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery at Harkers Island. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Betty’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Betty was born in Chicago, Ill. She met Earl Douglas Johnson Sr. while he was serving his country in St. Louis, Mo. She married the love of her life in 1976 and moved to Harkers Island after Doug retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. Betty was a hardworking and determined lady who made her own way through life using her quick wit and big heart. At the age of 46, while working fulltime, she attended Carteret Community College at night and obtained an associate’s degree in business administration. She retired from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries after 26 years of service at the age of 72. While working at the marine fisheries, she tended to her work family and mothered “her boys” with love, attention and good food. Her free time was spent with her family and she will be remembered for her cooking, love and sass. She gave her heart to Jesus Aug. 6, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Donnetta Brooks and husband Bentley of Harkers Island; her son, Billy Chilton and wife Amy of Otway; six grandchildren, Jordan Lewis and wife Reba of Gloucester, Charlie Brooks of Raleigh, Johnna “Trixie” Brooks of Harkers Island, Matthew Chilton and wife Lauren of Otway, Kyle Chilton of Otway and Cameron Guthrie and wife Shannon of Beaufort; and two great-grandchildren, Jared Lewis and Carly Guthrie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Earl Johnson Sr.; her daughter, Gina Johnson Lewis; her son, Earl Johnson Jr.; and two grandchildren, John Douglas Brooks and Brian Deen Brooks.
The family will receive friends at Munden Funeral Home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675, or the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.