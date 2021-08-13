Eugene “Gene” Frank Armento, 89, of Cape Carteret, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A star athlete in high school, Gene enlisted in the Navy the fall of 1949, but was soon to find himself transferred into the Marines through which he served until 1952.
Gene’s greatest joy in life was sharing the Gospel of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with everyone he encountered. Gene loved to teach the Bible which he did for nearly a quarter century, teaching topically under the tutelage and unction of the Holy Spirit, Gene shared God’s Holy Word with anyone who would listen and was ever instant in prayer. He was privileged to learn that people of all “persuasions” came to Christ totaling well over 50 of which he was made aware.
Gene was the consummate entrepreneur and salesman for over 40 years, having sold insurance for Washington National and Metropolitan Life Insurance Companies, been top salesman for Exxon Corp. in their heating oil division in Northern NJ, owned his own advertising business in the Northeastern US and owned and operated a large chain of four childcare centers, all gifts from God, also in Northern NJ with wife, Judy, for over a half century.
As committed Christians, Gene with wife Judy, attended many “rescues” to save pre-born babies from being murdered at “Women’s Health Care Centers” [what a misnomer!] throughout the Northeast of the US for a number of years. Gene was always a Rescue Marshall and was arrested, mug-shot and fingerprinted numerous times ~ evidence of his commitment to His Lord, “rescue those being led to the slaughter” Psalm 139. Gene had the privilege of meeting and holding a young baby whose mother brought her to a rescue some 10 months after Gene had kept her from aborting her baby at a previous rescue.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Armento; daughters, Constance Vivenzio of Raleigh, NC and Cassandra O’Neill of West Palm Beach, FL and their respective spouses, Michael Vivenzio and Patrick O’Neill; and sons, Paul David Armento of Cape Carteret, NC and Tony Armento of Oxford, NC.
Gene enjoyed six grandchildren, Michael Joseph Vivenzio of Durham, NC, Daniel Gene Vivenzio, of Raleigh, NC, sons of daughter, Connie Vivenzio and Kaitlin Therese of Rhode Island, Emily Anne of Massachusetts, Christine Leonora of New Jersey, and Owen James of New Jersey, these children of son, Sean O’Neill.
He was pre-deceased by stepson, Sean O’Neill who is in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Right to Life at https://www.mr;c/prg/donate. Please notate on the memo line “In Memory of Gene Armento”.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
