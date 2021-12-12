MELANIE POLLOCK, Newport
Melanie Pollock, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 14th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. The family will receive friends following the service. Melanie was born in Waycross, Georgia, on December 19, 1966.
DANIEL EVAN JACKSON, Swansboro
Daniel Evan Jackson, 68, of Swansboro, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PATRICK RHUE SR.
Patrick Rhue Sr., 82, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JEAN WICKER BROWN, Newport
Jean Wicker Brown, 88, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
LOUISE VANDERHOOF ERDMAN, Havelock
Louise Vanderhoof Erdman, 69, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on December 18th from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Township 6 Fire Department in New Bern. Louise was born in Franklin, New Jersey, on August 19,1952, to the late Harry and Dorothy Vanderhoof.
WILLIAM D. GAMBLE, Havelock
William D. Gamble, 81, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.