Tyron Cecil Roberts, 82, of Morehead City, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He is survived by his brothers, Zeffie Roberts Jr. of Pamlico County and David Roberts of Arapahoe; and sister, Sara Smith of Arapahoe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Zeffie and Nellie Roberts; brother, Billy Roberts; and sister, Elizabeth “Fay” Spruill.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.