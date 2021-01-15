Keith Jolly, 60, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Services for Keith will be private.
Keith was born Sept. 27, 1960, in McDowell County to the late Clarence and Merle Jolly. He grew up in Marion, but has lived most of his life in Carteret County. He began his working career at Conner Mobile Home and, following its closing, he worked in the construction field as a sheet rock hanger. Keith enjoyed living on the Crystal Coast, where he loved to fish and spend time in his garden.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Jolly of Newport; daughter, Faith Jolly of Newport; sister, Patricia Williams of Marion; and niece, LeeAnn Bartlett Bradley of Marion.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Keith may be made to Island Cat Allies, P.O. Box 4068, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
