David Willis, 65, of Beaufort, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He was a beloved father and a great friend.
David is survived by his sons, David Lee Willis Jr. of Marshallberg and Christopher Pake Willis and his wife Danielle of Raleigh; granddaughter, Hailee Willis of Marshallberg; grandson, Connor Willis of Raleigh; sister, Barbara Jean Daw of Beaufort; brothers, Kenny Willis and his wife Mary of Morehead City, Danny Willis and his wife Menzette of Straits and Mark Jones of Hickory; and good friend, Fernie Paul Willis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pearly Willis; mother, Mary Jones; and sister, Margaret Hunnings.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
