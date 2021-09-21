William “Willie” L. Miranda, 82, of Mill Creek, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
A funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport following the service.
Willie was born March 25,1939 to Gulielmo and Marie Miranda in Brooklyn, NY. This is where his work ethic and love of family began. He joined the Navy, and served four years. While stationed at Camp Lejeune he met the love of his life Josephine. Shortly after he left the Navy they moved to West Islip, NY to start a family. In NY he retired from Varsity Bus Company. In 1976 they returned to Mill Creek, NC permanently. Mill Creek became their forever home and he embarked on a journey of many civil servant careers and family owned business ventures. These businesses included Miranda's Service Center, Uncle Willie’s Game Room, Miranda & Son Landscaping, and M&M Towing. He retired from the Town of Newport after 20+ years and after changing the lives of many inmates. He also served as a firemen for Mill Creek Fire Department for many years. Willie was a proud member of the Newport Masonic Lodge # 706 and the Shrine Club and was past president of both.
For Willie, family came first. He was the pillar of his family, married 63 years, and they raised three generations. Earning himself Father of the Year through Carteret County Headstart in 2019. Willie never met a stranger, and was at his happiest when he was lending a helping hand. His knack for storytelling could make you belly laugh like no other, he was a true jokester at heart.
Willie is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Josephine Miranda; two children, Susan Wade and husband, Troy, and William Guy Miranda; grandsons, Michael Wade (Tiffany) and Justin Ryan Miranda (Kaylie); great-grandchildren, Brandon Wade, William Joseph Miranda, and Chase Miranda; sisters, Caroline Perinni and Nancy Santangelo; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, William Joseph Miranda; and his brothers, Joey Miranda and Frankie "Babe" Miranda.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Partnership for Children.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.