Phyllis E. Vacanti, nee Ahles, 92, of Newport, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her Mass of Christian burial was Oct. 8 at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, in Hamburg, N.Y.
Phyllis was a member of the Catholic Church, as well as Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the AMVETS and VFW Auxiliaries. She volunteered for many years with local hospitals, the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association. She loved watching hockey and baseball and was an avid reader and lover of books. She was known as a very crafty person who enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, doll-making, pottery, wood carving and millinery. She also enjoyed baking and cake decorating for family weddings and special events. She loved the change of seasons, especially Christmas. Above all else, she loved family and being a wife, a mom, a grandma and a great-grandma and was devoted to these roles.
She was the loving mother of Mark Vacanti of Morehead City, Gary Vacanti and his wife Debbie of Cowlesville, N.Y., and Lisa Weisenburg and her husband Raymond of Newport; cherished grandmother of George Fischer and Amy Hess and husband Andy, all of New York, William “Bill” Fischer and wife Kimberly of Alaska and RaeAnne Thom and husband Brian and Jennifer “Renee” Atcheson and husband John, all of South Carolina. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Ahles of Springville, N.Y.; and numerous cousins and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Vacanti; son, Michael Vacanti; parents, Clayton and Edna Ahles; siblings, Della Rinaldi, Elaine Underhill, Richard Ahles and Georgia Ahles; and sister-in-law, Clara Vacanti-Hickey.
The family would like to thank Phyllis’ friends and neighbors in the Castle Glen community and the many people who volunteer their time to the Newport Meals on Wheels through St. James United Methodist Church for the kindness and support they have shown over the years, the wonderful, caring staff at Carteret Health Care, Vidant Health Crystal Coast Family Practice, Carolina East Heart Center and Crystal Coast Hospice House for their care and compassion and to friends and church family for the outpouring of love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Phyllis Vacanti to the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City and Demmerley Funeral Home of Hamburg, N.Y. You may also share your condolences online at www.noebrooks.net or www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.
