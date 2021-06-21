George Alan Hinnant, 61, of Wilson, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his coastal home in Pine Knoll Shores surrounded by his loved ones.
A celebration of Alan’s life will be held Sunday at the Crystal Coast Country Club in Pine Knoll Shores. For further details, please visit Alan’s page at parrishfh.com.
Alan lived life to the fullest and was thankful every day for the love and relationships he was able to share with his family, friends and colleagues. Alan was compassionate, kind, loyal and always put others before himself. He enjoyed building lifelong connections and friendships in every aspect of his life, both personal and professional.
Alan enjoyed spending his time outdoors, with his family and friends. Along with his love for boating and fishing, he admired the beauty of sunsets, the peacefulness of the ocean and all of Mother Earth’s natural gifts. Alan’s own positive energy, his ability to make you laugh and his devotion to others brought joy and honor to everyone he loved and who loved him.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Janie Strickland Hinnant; sons, Adam Landon Hinnant of Houston, Texas, and Andrew “Drew” Christian Hinnant and future daughter-in-law Kathleen Ann Yakulis of Charlotte; father, Ralph Harold Hinnant of Kenly; his beloved dog, Lillie; and cat, Reese. He is also survived by his aunts, Faye Hall and Sallie Purvis; uncle, Rudolph Hinnant; and many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Janyce Bass Hinnant; and brother, Michael Ray Hinnant.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513, in memory of Alan.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Alan may be shared at www.parrishfh.com.
