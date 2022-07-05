Glen Andrews, Morehead City
Glen Andrews, 89, Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Longleaf Neuro Medical in Wilson. Service information is incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Home, Beaufort N.C.
Harriette Lambert, Beaufort
Harriette Lambert, 83, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, N.C.
CHARLES "BOB" ROMAN, Harkers Island
Charles “Bob” Roman, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home. His visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7 at Munden Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in McConnelsburg, Pa. Bob was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in McKees Rocks, Pa. to the late John and Virginia Roman.
SHERYL "SHERRI" LEE WALLACE MCCLURE, Beaufort
Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on July 3, 2022 at her home in Beaufort, N.C. at the age of 60 with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 22, 1961 at 10:22 p.m. and was raised in Alexandria, Va.
