Michael (Mike) Wolff Street passed away on Dec. 8, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City.
Mike was born on February 4, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Milton and Joan Street. The family moved to Miami, FL when his father was transferred in 1944. Mike became a lifelong fisherman in the late 1940s when his father operated a headboat, the Sea King. At age 5 Mike landed a sailfish, and by age 6 he wanted to be a marine biologist. He conducted his first research in 1959 as part of a summer National Science Foundation program at the University of Miami marine laboratory.
Mike earned his BA at DePauw University in Indiana and his MS at the University of Georgia. While doing his MS research on fishes in the Altamaha River, GA he met the love of his life, Terrie (Ratliff). They married in April 1970 and settled in Morehead City.
Mike began work with the NC Division of Marine Fisheries in January 1970, retiring in 2008. He began as a biologist on the Research Vessel Dan Moore conducting surveys among the foreign fishing vessels off the Outer Banks, tagging and releasing striped bass for migration studies, and testing fishing gear. Mike was a consummate professional and did his best at any job he had within Marine Fisheries. He was part of the team that started the Division's long-term juvenile fish surveys in coastal sounds and rivers. He became a section chief and began many of the Division's long-term monitoring and management programs, including fishery management plans, statistics, fish aging, sampling in fish houses, and habitat protection. Mike represented North Carolina on numerous interstate committees, advised the U.S. State Department in fisheries treaty negotiations with Soviet-bloc countries before the 200-mile law was enacted, and served as an expert witness in several federal court cases involving fisheries issues. His proudest achievement was the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (CHPP), which addressed habitat and water quality efforts needed to protect, enhance and restore fish habitat in North Carolina.
Mike also served his community as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, the Carteret Community Theatre, the Holy Mackerel Fishing Club, and through helping start Parents for the Advancement of Gifted Education (PAGE) in support of gifted children's education in the public schools. He was also on the state board of directors for the NC Association for the Gifted and Talented. He received a number of awards in recognition of his work from various groups, including the NC Wildlife Federation, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, NC Association for the Gifted and Talented, and the NC Coastal Federation. He was also recognized in 2007 with North Carolina's highest civilian award, The Order of the Longleaf Pine, for his years of service to North Carolina, its people, and its environment.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Terrie; daughter, Melanie Harper and husband Doug, and grandson Bobby, of Peachtree City, GA; son, Steven of Morehead City, NC; sister Sally Pickett and husband Barry, of West Hartford, CT; and brother, Hank Street and wife Ruthie Streeter, of Arlington, VA.
Memorial donations can be made to SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, St. Egbert Catholic Church, NC Coastal Federation, or the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
