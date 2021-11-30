Marie Farmer Watson, 100, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Entombment will take place at Wayne Memorial Park in Goldsboro.
She lived many years in Kinston and Greenville, NC. She worked for Dupont for 20 plus years at the Kinston plant in the research laboratory. After retiring she resided in the Brandywine Bay community of Morehead City, NC.
Survived by, companion, Robert Gregg; daughter, Janet Farmer Smith Bond (William); son-in-law, Joseph H. Arnoult; stepchildren, Elizabeth Draper Watson, Harrison Watson, Jr. (Caroline), Rebecca Watson White (Marco), Patricia Jane Watson (Thomas V. Edwards); grandchildren, Dr. Allison Arnoult Worrell, Christopher Arnoult (Olivia), Hayden Smith Avery (Steve), Austin Collier Smith (Jennifer); and fourteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Sally Sutton and Clarence Ivey Phillips; husbands, Ronald Earl Farmer and Dr. Harrison Watson; and daughter, Dottie Jane Farmer Arnoult.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
