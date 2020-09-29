Bernard R. “BR” Ward, 75, of Chapel Hill, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, of cardiac arrest in Chapel Hill. He has family in Carteret County.
BR was born in Goldsboro Sept. 2, 1945, to the late Bernard R. Ward Sr. and Miriam Sloan Ward.
BR was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and East Carolina University, and earned degrees in mathematics and music. His sensitivity was deeply evident in his music, and he mastered a wide range of styles, from Schumann to spirituals. In addition to being an accomplished musician, he was an artist, philosopher and writer. He woke most days before the sunrise, ready to ponder his thoughts for the day. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors and often hiked with his cousin, Archie.
BR never locked his doors. His home was always open to friends or anyone in need. His kindness was evident as he provided many with physical and mental respite. He will be remembered for his generous spirit. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and he will be sorely missed.
He is survived by two sisters, Laura Jane Ward of Asheville and Miriam “Betty” Ward Green of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the fund of your choice in BR’s memory.
The Ward family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.