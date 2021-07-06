Barbara Ann Giles Lewis, 85, of Davis passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by family.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Davis Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Mercer. Interment will follow at the Sam Eason Cemetery in Davis. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Born Aug. 9, 1935, Barbara was one of five children born to Howard and Dorothy Giles in Philadelphia. She attended West Philadelphia Catholic High School for girls, excelled academically and graduated a year early.
In 1952, she met a handsome sailor at a community dance and after a brief courtship, Jerry Harrison Lewis and Barbara were married on April 18, 1953. While Jerry continued his active Naval career in Philadelphia, they welcomed their first child, son Jerry Michael, and later a daughter, Barbara Ellen “Sissy.”
In 1955, Barbara and Jerry traveled “home” to Davis to continue their 53-year journey together. Despite leaving a bustling city and all her family and friends, Barbara quickly adapted to the small Carteret County community and thrived. She was embraced by many in this small fishing village, including Gloria Davis, and maintained many years of friendship. Their family quickly grew with the arrival of Donna, Marty, Tommy and Nancy and their small house was filled. After Jerry’s naval service, he supported his family by working on the water and later a career at MCAS Cherry Point while Barbara performed her fulltime role of homemaker and devoted mother of six.
These children eventually blessed her with 15 grandchildren and proudly supported all of them, rarely missing recitals, graduations, ballgames and drama performances despite never having a driver’s license. One could always expect a personal card on birthdays and holidays or even a surprise couple of dollars to remind you she was thinking of you.
Barbara was a wonderful wife, friend, “Sis,” Mama, “Ma’am” and Grandmamma and held these titles with pride. She loved her family dearly and anyone who met her would easily attest to that. Her table and (her house) were usually filled on Sundays and holidays and no matter how chaotic, she loved it. She loved and appreciated her “village.”
Among her greatest loves were shopping with her sister, Nancy, and some of her best friends, including Gloria, Shirley Davis, Barbara Lowrimore and her dear sister-in-law, Myra Jean Lewis. She loved watching election results, UNC Tar Heel basketball, Bojangles chicken wings and powdered donuts. She was a strong woman of faith and despite many adversities over the years, including losing her son, her husband and her home, recently, to Hurricane Florence, she maintained an unwavering optimism. Her unique blended “Philly-Davis” accent was always a fun conversation piece and will never be duplicated. We feel confident she is sitting at another full table today, reunited with family and friends and welcoming smiles. We look forward to joining her.
And a special thank you to her granddaughter Alison Styron for providing Grandmama a home away from home for the past three years.
Barbara is survived by five children, Jerry Michael Lewis (wife Susan) of San Diego, Calif. Barbara “Sissy” Styron (husband Kenny) of Davis, Donna Smith (husband Dean) of Atlantic, Thomas “Tommy” Lewis (wife Pamela) of Davis and Nancy-Kay Grice (husband Raymond “Chip”) of Davis; sister, Nancy Willis, Beaufort; sister-in-law, Myra Jean Lewis of Sea Level; sister-in-law, Betsy Giles of Wenonah, N.J.; 15 grandchildren, Kim LeMay (husband Charles) of Atlantic, Carrie Ann and Mary Ann Styron of Portland, Ore., Charles Dean Smith Jr. (companion Gregg Causey) of New Bern, Alison Neil Styron (companion Amy Morgan) of New Bern, Teresa Styron Giddeons (husband Patrick) of Willard, Kenneth “Neil” Styron (wife Delisa) of Davis, William Harrison Smith of Atlantic, Zachary “Penny” Lewis of San Diego, Calif., Aly Prades (husband Ryan) of San Diego, Calif., Mollie Nelson (husband Matt) of Davis, Cameron Lewis (wife Stevi) of San Diego, Calif., Drew Grice of Macon, Ga., Olivia Sparks (husband Josh) of Davis and Brianna Lewis (companion Demarco Bizzell) of Zebulon; 21 great-grandchildren, Emily Grayson LeMay of Atlantic, Ion Harmon, Lola Raymond and Lily Styron of Portland, Ore., Maggie Chadwick (husband Mike) of Gloucester, CJ LeMay of Atlantic, Nathan, Naomi, Natalie and Nadine Giddeons of Willard, Murphy and Neilly Styron of Davis, Macon, Martin and Mattie Nelson of Davis, Lorelai and Calvin Sparks of Davis, Aidan and Nadia Prades of San Diego, Calif., John Jackson “JJ” and Mollie Lewis of San Diego, Calif.; and one great-great-grandchild, Lydia Chadwick of Gloucester.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry H. Lewis; parents, Dorothy and Howard Giles; brother, Howard “Sonny” Giles; sisters, Dorothy Toomey and June Maxim; son, Martin Andrew “Marty” Lewis; and grandson-in-law, Kevin Dean Daniels.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be sent to Davis Free Will Baptist Church, 279 Community Rd, Davis NC 28524.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.