Roy Lee “Charlie Mac” Stiles Jr., of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service was Nov. 9 at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City with Bishop Donald Crooms and Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gail Smith Stiles of Morehead City; sons, Lee Anthony Stiles of Morehead City and Derrick Andre Stiles of Newport; daughter, Kimberley Gayle Stiles of Greensboro; grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd Ray Stiles of Newport and Darryl Stiles Sr. of Fayetteville; and sisters, Lillian “Lynn” Stiles Godette of Morehead City, Carl Stiles Sr. and Cynthia Stiles Carter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Stiles Sr. and Sylvia Marbley Stiles; and sister, Sybil Theroith.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
