Jo Ann Simmons, 86, formerly of Carteret County, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Margate Health and Rehab Center in West Jefferson, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
