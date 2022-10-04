Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Juney, as he was known by many of his friends and family, died on September 30, 2022, after surviving months of coronary heart and kidney problems. He was born in New Bern, NC but grew up in the Beaufort-Morehead City area. His parents were Hubert Clarence Smith, Sr (father) and Evelyn Grace Oglesby Smith (mother), later Arthur, both deceased.
At age 17 he joined and served in the US Navy and was discharged on January 18, 1950, then went to Cameron, Louisiana, working on menhaden boats in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming a captain on one of them. He then worked for different oil companies in Louisiana and Texas as captain on their boats then starting a company of his own with “Stand By Boats”.
While in Cameron he met and married Anne Wallace Swindell, originally from Morehead City, NC, the daughter of Edward Wallace and Annie Howland Swindell of Morehead City, NC. They married on April 25, 1958, just after Hurricane Audrey, and had two boys, Hubert Clarence Smith III in 1960, and David Brent Smith in 1962.
He became a Master Mason in the Cameron Masonic Lodge #439 F&AM in 1959 and has remained a member of that lodge since then. In 1973 he and his family moved back to Carteret County. He became a member of the Shrine Club and the Scottish Rites at that time. He was in the business of P&S Mobile Home Supply and Ole Towne Auto Sales.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Smith, sons: Hubert C. "Huey" (Barbara) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and David Brent of Beaufort; two grandchildren: Whitney Elizabeth Smith Crumbacker (Owen) of Havelock and Alex Brent Smith of Beaufort, two great-granddaughters: Rylee Jane Crumbacker and Harper Anne Crumbacker of Havelock; a brother, Charles Thomas Arthur (Sherry) of Beaufort; brother-in-law, Edward W. Swindell (Becky ) of Hammond, La; cousin, Fred Hobson Lane (Ruth) of Wilmington and Marshallberg; and several special nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Allen Lucas Smith and Francis Douglas Arthur.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.